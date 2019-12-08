SEIBERT, Edward G.

SEIBERT - Edward G. December 2, 2019. Husband of the late Helene M. (nee Kulovits); father of Gretchen (Paul) Waas, Susan Fiegel, Edward (Nancy) Seibert, Eric (Tammy) Seibert, of Oklahoma City and Cynthia (Timothy) Drabik; grandfather of Matthew (Erin) Baldauf, Michael (Courtney) Baldauf, Sarah, Eric, Robert (Monique), Lindsey, Jessica, Courtney, Blake, Benjamin and Brock; great-grandfather of Hannah Baldauf; brother of Janice (late John) Ault and the late Roger (Dorothy) Seibert; late Phyllis (Richard) Teal. Friends may call Sunday, December 29th at the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, from 1-3 PM where Memorial Services will be held at 3 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga 14227. Condolences www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com