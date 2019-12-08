SCHNITTER, Geraldine T. "Geri" (Shea)

December 4, 2019; Beloved wife of the late John R. Schnitter. Dearest mother of Joseph (Mary Grace) Schnitter, Susan (late Gerald) Hogarty, Nancy (Robert) Boeing, and Marybeth (Robert) Crean. Dear grandmother of seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings Agnes Shea, Eileen (Ray) Metz, George (Barbara) Shea, and Jim (survived by Gertrude) Shea. Geri recently celebrated her 91st birthday in good health with her extended family. The focus of her life was her family. She was always cheerful, independent, religious, generous, and provided sound advice. She looked forward to her weekly Saturday lunches with her family and visiting with her great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass Thursday, December 12th at 9:30 AM in the University at Buffalo Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Road, Amherst, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com