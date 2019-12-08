SBA seeks to fill top job at local Disaster Assistance Center

The Small Business Administration is seeking candidates for the job of director of its Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center on South Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.

Colleen Hiam, the center's director for seven years, is retiring effective Dec. 31.

The center has about 90 employees, helping individuals and businesses apply for SBA disaster loans following hurricanes, tornadoes and other major incidents.

A posting on USAjobs.gov says the job has an annual salary of $127,562 to $165,829, depending on the applicant's experience, and that applications will be accepted through Dec. 20.