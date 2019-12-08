RUSSELL, Caroline M. (Broeker)

RUSSELL - Caroline M. (nee Broeker)

Age 89, of North Tonawanda, December 4, 2019. Survived by Simon Toth; mother of Terry Russell, Mike Russell, and the late Sheila, Wayne and Bob; grandmother of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Private funeral services were held at the Fretthold Funeral Home. Interment was in White Chapel Memorial Park. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com