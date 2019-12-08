Deaths Death Notices
RUSSELL, Caroline M. (Broeker)
RUSSELL - Caroline M. (nee Broeker)
Age 89, of North Tonawanda, December 4, 2019. Survived by Simon Toth; mother of Terry Russell, Mike Russell, and the late Sheila, Wayne and Bob; grandmother of many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Private funeral services were held at the Fretthold Funeral Home. Interment was in White Chapel Memorial Park. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook