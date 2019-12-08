ROE, Diane R. (Conn)

Of Angola, NY, December 6, 2019, beloved wife of the late Anthony Roe; loving mother of Kathleen Riehle, Sharon (Leo Kearns) Roe, Thomas (Mihaela) Roe and Cynthia (David) Wolff; sister of William (Bea) Conn, Elizabeth (Bill) Swaffer, Sheldon (Veronica) Conn and the late Carol (Sandy) Mackay; survived by her beloved friends Nora Pomplun, Georgette Ross and Beverly Hagens; also survived by 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Friends may call Monday from 1 PM-3 PM and 6 PM-8 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where services will be held Tuesday at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Diane's memory.