REVELAS - John T. December 4, 2019 age 89. Beloved father of Irene Revelas, Chrisanne (Paul) Gaughan, Thomas John "TJ" (Diane) Revelas and Nicholas (Jennifer) Revelas; loving Papou of Jennifer (Richard) Izzo, Michael Holland, Conor Gaughan, Ariana Revelas, Nick Revelas, Alexander Gaughan, Savannah Revelas, Lily Revelas, Brandon Revelas, Wade Revelas and Leah Revelas; great- Papou of Kal Izzo; brother of the late Tula Demakos, Helen Galson and George Revelas; uncle of Peter, Athan and Alex Demakos. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9 AM to 12 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner Hopkins) Amherst, where a Trisagion Prayer Service will be held at 11:30 AM. Family and friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made in John's memory to Horizon Health Services, 55 Dodge Rd., Getzville, NY 14068. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com