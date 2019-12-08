Deaths Death Notices
REVELAS, John T.
REVELAS - John T. December 4, 2019 age 89. Beloved father of Irene Revelas, Chrisanne (Paul) Gaughan, Thomas John "TJ" (Diane) Revelas and Nicholas (Jennifer) Revelas; loving Papou of Jennifer (Richard) Izzo, Michael Holland, Conor Gaughan, Ariana Revelas, Nick Revelas, Alexander Gaughan, Savannah Revelas, Lily Revelas, Brandon Revelas, Wade Revelas and Leah Revelas; great- Papou of Kal Izzo; brother of the late Tula Demakos, Helen Galson and George Revelas; uncle of Peter, Athan and Alex Demakos. The family will be present to receive friends Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9 AM to 12 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner Hopkins) Amherst, where a Trisagion Prayer Service will be held at 11:30 AM. Family and friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made in John's memory to Horizon Health Services, 55 Dodge Rd., Getzville, NY 14068. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook