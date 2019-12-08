REIF, Hans G.

REIF - Hans G. Age 94, December 6, 2019, of Getzville, NY, beloved husband of the late Thelma (Loesch) Reif and the late Beatrice (Barratt) Reif; loving father of Douglas (Susanna) Reif, Susan (Jack) Busch and Cynthia (Jonathan) Havey; devoted stepfather of Laurie (late Stephen) Besch and Nina Zackheim; adored grandfather of Jordan, Lydia, Benjamin, Beatrice, Anna and James; dear brother of the late Peter (Bernice) Reif. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2-3 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo (UUCB), 695 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14222. Mr. Reif was a WWII Veteran of the US Army. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Hans to Buffalo String Works, P.O. Box 195, Buffalo, NY 14213 or UUCB Music Sunday Program, 695 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14222. To leave an online condolence please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com