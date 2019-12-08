RANDAZZO, Charles J.

RANDAZZO - Charles J. December 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Fabiana J. "Fay" (nee Liberatore) Randazzo; dearest father of John, Henry and Christopher (Lyn) Randazzo and Florrie (Donald) Hanley; grandfather of Christopher, Carly, Shawn (Meghan), Kevin and Caitlyn; great-grandfather of Lainey Fabiana; predeceased by five brothers and two sisters. The family will be present Monday 4-8 PM at Hoy funeral Home, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where prayers will be said on Tuesday morning at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from Queen of Heaven Church at 10:15 AM. Friends are invited. Mr. Randazzo was a Union musician.