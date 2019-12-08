Prayers for the Diocese of Buffalo's transition mark weekend Catholic services

During Sunday's Mass at St. Mark's in Buffalo's Parkside neighborhood, several petitions in the Prayer of the Faithful were read by a layperson before Pastor Joseph S. Rogliano added some of his own.

In one, he asked that the congregation pray for Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger, the interim leader of the Diocese of Buffalo, and for Bishop Emeritus Richard J. Malone, "during this time of transition."

"For these two men, for the healing of the victims and for those who are hurting or angry ... we pray to the Lord."

"Lord, hear our prayer," the congregation responded.

Western New York Catholics came together in worship this past weekend for the first time since Malone's resignation as bishop on Wednesday, a day that also marked Albany Bishop Scharfenberger being named apostolic administrator of the diocese. While parishes treated the events of this past week in different ways, the early retirement of Malone and the clergy sex abuse scandal were not far from the minds of many of the faithful.

"Not a very good subject," said one woman leaving Mass at St. Bernadette in Orchard Park Saturday evening, where there was no direct mention of recent events.

"But," she added, "we're healing."

With the transition process just beginning, and despite the Diocese of Buffalo facing possible bankruptcy, it was mostly business as usual at Masses over the weekend even with last week's developments as a backdrop.

Catholics lit the candle on wreaths signifying the second week of Advent, the season where Christians prepare for the birth of Jesus on Christmas. The gospel of Matthew told of the preaching of John the Baptist in the desert, who said, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand!” And parishioners said the Our Father and gave each other a sign of peace – a handshake, wave or a nod – before receiving communion.

Still, the changes were acknowledged in some churches.

At downtown's St. Joseph's Cathedral, the cathedral church of the Diocese of Buffalo, the transition also was mentioned as one of the prayers of petition read by a layperson during the Prayer of the Faithful.

"For the Diocese of Buffalo and Bishop Scharfenberger, as apostolic administrator, that healing begins and will allow him to guide us through this transition in search for a new bishop, let us pray to the Lord."

Rev. Donald R. Watkins Jr., the Parochial Vicar of St. Joseph's, alluded to the transition with his selection of a Eucharistic prayer for reconciliation. Priests can select from different variants of the prayer, depending on the theme of the Mass.

"Given the fact of the recent events personally seen here in our diocese," Watkins said, "this particular Eucharistic prayer asks for reconciliation."

The scandal touched Catholics in different ways. Some left the church, or withheld their envelopes during the weekly collection, or picketed outside diocesan headquarters. But not all did.

"I did not stop going to church, I did not stop giving," said Lois Gern of Hamburg after Mass at St. Bernadette's.

She did change churches.

"I've been here since July, and I feel like I've been here always," said Gern, who spent most of her 84 years at her former church, including her baptism, First Communion and penance, as well as marrying and burying her husband there.

Donna Ganci, 76, will be a 50-year parishoner at St. Mark's come February. She said her faith, attendance and financial support never wavered, but that "religion is a very personal thing."

"It's a complicated world that we live in today, and nothing is perfect," Ganci said. "It's a shame that our religion has to go through this. I wish it didn't have to. ... You really need to keep your faith, even though it's always a challenge. And just love one another, really, as best as you can."

Gern, at St. Bernadette's, feels priests should be active in standing up for what is right.

"To lay back and not take a stand is a mistake," she said.

Gern does not think Malone's departure will solve all the problems in the diocese.

"But I think the people have been so upset, that anything with a positive note is going to make people feel better," she said.

Ganci said that she hopes Buffalo's next bishop will have a similar outlook as Pope Francis.

"I always looked at him as being a people's pope, where before it was all pomp and ceremony, but he's very humble and he's very involved in the people," Ganci said. "I would like to think that this new bishop will be the same way and not for his personal interests, but for the interests of the parish and tries to bring everyone back together because of everything that's happened here. It's caused a lot of people to leave, which is a shame, because I always felt the faith is an important part of life. You need to have something to believe in."