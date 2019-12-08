POROPAT, Violetta (Pecchiar)

Of South Buffalo, at the age of 86 on December 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Poropat; loving mother of Patricia (Dennis) Klucynski, David A. Poropat and Caroline F. Poropat; daughter of the late Giusto and Francesca (nee Grezar) Pecchiar; dear sister of the late Giusto (Duilia) Pecchiar; cherished grandmother of Melissa Klucynski. Also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to join the family for The Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Charity Parish, "St. Ambrose Worship Site", 65 Ridgewood Rd., South Buffalo on Tuesday at 9:30 AM. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by O'CONNELL - MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 1075 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna (823-0124). Mrs. Poropat was a very active parishioner at "St. Ambrose's". In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, P.O. Box 631, Buffalo, NY 14240. Please visit www.OCONNELL-MURPHYFUNERAL.com