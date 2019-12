PIELMEIER, Penny L.

PIELMEIER - Penny L. December 4, 2019. Beloved companion of 25 years, to Kevin Slavinski. Survived by many brothers and sisters, extended family and Salon clientele. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.pernadenglerrobertsfuneralcom.