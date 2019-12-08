PEMBLETON, Charles David

PEMBLETON - Charles David December 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ruth M. (nee Schmitt) Pembleton; dear father of Charles W. (Diane), Normajean (Joseph) Andrzejewski, Robert, and the late David (late Karen) Pembleton; grandfather of Corrine (Pete), Kelly (Tony), Jesse, Joshua, Jeremy (Fran), Sharlene, Amanda, and Brianda. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, where family will be present Monday from 6-8 PM, and services will be held at 7 PM. Mr. Pembleton was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.