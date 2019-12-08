PARKER, Kenneth John

PARKER - Kenneth John

Passed away suddenly on December 3, 2019. He was born in Buffalo, New York on June 25,1970 to the late Candice Parker. Ken is survived by a brother, Keith (Sandy) Parker, a niece, Haley Parker and nephew, Dylan Parker. He is also survived by an aunt, Pamela Booth and many cousins. Friends and relatives may call on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM at the Ross Funeral Home of Akron, LLC., 10 Eckerson Ave., Akron, NY. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1 PM at the Tonawanda Indian Baptist Church, 565 Bloomingdale Avenue, Basom, NY 14013. Visit rossakron.com