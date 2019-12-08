O'NEIL, Marguerite B. "Peggy"

Of Blasdell, NY, December 6, 2019, beloved daughter of Ronald J. O'Neil, Sr. and the late Margaret G. O'Neil (nee Brown); dearest sister of Deborah (Mike) Gilcrist, Ronald (Sheryl) O'Neil Jr. and Michael O'Neil; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where prayers will be said Wednesday morning at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church at 9:30AM. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com