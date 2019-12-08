O'CONNOR, Robert J., IV

O'CONNOR - Robert J., Iv Of East Aurora, NY, December 5, 2019. Loving husband of Dimitie (nee Gifford); dearest father of Dawn (Steve) Rider, Heather (Henry Camardella) Sacco, Robert J. O'Connor V, and Shannon (Keith Shuskie) O'Connor; beloved grandfather of seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear brother of Mary Forster, Tracy Lalewicz, Grace Kell, and the late Arnold, Dan, and Thomas O'Connor, the late Ruth Bieler, Kathleen Welch, Lucille Ryan, and Jeanne Lupke; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present for visitation Monday from 3-7 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Funeral Service Tuesday 11 AM at Orchard Park Wesleyan Church, 7295 Ellicott Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Orchard Park Wesleyan Church or the American Cancer Society. Condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com