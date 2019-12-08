NOWAKOWSKI, Michael J.

NOWAKOWSKI - Michael J. December 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Joanne (Swiatosz) Nowakowski; dearest father of Craig (Jennifer) and Jenine Nowakowski; loving grandfather of Addison Claire; brother of Suzanne (Steven) Wargo. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Monday from 2-4 and 6-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 11 AM in St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd. Please assemble at church. Michael was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5670, a 24 year member of the Buffalo Touch Polka Band, an IPA Hall of Famer, a three time Grammy award nominee, a Buffalo Music Hall of Famer, President of Sunshine Records, a producer of 16 Grammy nominations and Am-Pol Eagle Man of the Year. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc.