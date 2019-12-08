North Carolina man arrested on gun possession charge in Jamestown

A North Carolina man was arrested in Jamestown for possessing a handgun without a New York State pistol permit.

State police said they pulled over Tim Batchelor, 21, of Zebulon, N.C., on Fourth Street in Jamestown when he was driving around barricades during a Christmas Parade Friday.

Police said they spotted a Smith & Wesson handgun in plain sight inside the vehicle Batchelor was driving. When it was confirmed Batchelor did not have a New York permit to carry the gun, he was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a firearm, police said.