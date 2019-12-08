NOKER, Irene (Dusch)

Age 91, of North Tonawanda, Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Irene was born in Pennsylvania, on September 20, 1928 to Peter and Mary (Young) Dusch. Irene was predeceased by husband the late Kenneth L. Noker; her grandson Kyle Virgilio, and great- grandson Giovonni Walker. Irene is survived by her children Brett, Brian, and Kenneth Noker, and Lisa Virgilio. Sister of the late Lois (John) Lepo, and the late Clara Elizabeth "Betty" (Harold) Drake, grandmother of Stephanie Virgilio, Dezirea Noker, Amanda (Victor) Anicua, great-grandmother of Lanyia and Zakyia Walker, Carter Kornacki, Gabriel Desjardins, Amaya, Keanu, and Noelani Anicua. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, at 10:00 AM, from St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY 14120.