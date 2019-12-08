Niagara Falls sets Tuesday public meeting on new downtown projects

The committee working on Niagara Falls' application for $10 million in state funding for a Main Street makeover will discuss potential projects in a public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Niagara Falls Amtrak station, 825 Depot Ave.

It's the third meeting of the 16-member Local Planning Committee, but the first since an open call for project proposals, which expired Thursday, for what is now called the Bridge District on both sides of Main Street.

On Aug. 14, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo awarded $10 million to Niagara Falls under the state's Downtown Revitalization Initiative, but exactly what the money will be spent on is up to Albany. The local committee is expected to submit its final application with suggested funding amounts in March.

The application that won the $10 million for the city included ideas such as a hotel next to the train station or a Niagara University academic building next to the city police and courts building.