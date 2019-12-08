NEWELL, Margaret A. (Ryle)

November 27, 2019. Beloved wife of 74 years to Richard M. Newell; loving mother of Nanette (Raymond) Hampton and Thomas (Mary Jo) Newell; dear grandmother of Patrick (Lisa) Newell, Mallory Hampton, and Ryan Newell. Family will be present to receive friends on Friday, December 13, 2019 at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226, from 10-12 noon, where a Prayer Service will be offered at 11:30 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com