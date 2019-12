MORGAN, Edward Lee

MORGAN - Edward Lee Entered into rest December 3, 2019. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 11 AM - 12 PM at Thomas T. Edwards funeral home, iNC., 995 Genesee St., where Funeral services will immediately follow. Interment at Pine Lawn Gardens, Cheektowaga, NY. Please share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com