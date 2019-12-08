Mordacz, Nancy I. (Dixon)

Entered into rest on November 14, 2019 of The Villages, Florida, (formerly of Williamsville, NY). Beloved wife of the late Henry C. Mordacz. Loving sister Samuel Dixon (Ines) loving sister of the late William Dixon (late Theresa). Survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Nancy was a lifelong animal lover, close to her heart was her beloved British shorthair, "Milo". Donations may be made to your local SPCA, in Nancy's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may also be shared at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com