Mordacz, Henry C.

Mordacz - Henry C. "Hank" Entered into rest on September 30, 2019, of The Villages, Florida, (formerly of Williamsville, NY). Beloved husband of the late Nancy (nee Dixon) Mordacz. Hank was a proud Marine Corps Veteran who served in Vietnam. Donations may be made, in Hank's memory, to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may also be shared at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com