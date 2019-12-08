MATHEWSON, Ronald C., Jr.

MATHEWSON - Ronald C., Jr. Of Depew, entered into rest December 2, 2019. Loving son of Ronald and Theresa (nee Paolucci) Mathewson Sr.; dear nephew of Josephine (late Oscar) Bargnes, Lucy (Late Vernon) Brynglson and the late Cpt. Dominic (late Thelma Jeanne) Paolucci, USN Ret., Col. Christopher (Catherine) Paolucci, USAF Ret., Theresa Marie (late Nino) Eucaliptus, John (Roseanne) Paolucci, and Gerald (late Marjorie) Mathewson; also survived by many cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Saturday (December 14th) from 12-3 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences shared at www.lombardofuneralhome.com