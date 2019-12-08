MATEVIA, Robert Glenn, Sr.

MATEVIA - Robert Glenn, Sr. August 21, 2019, at age 84, of Strykersville, NY, beloved husband of Shirley M. Becker and the late Joyce Matevia. Loving father of Robert Matevia Jr., Linda (Jim) Fincannon, Cindy Matevia, Dan (Nicole) Becker, Jacqueline (Frank) Calarco and the late Kathy (late Howard) Barker. Loving papa of Amanda, Nathan, Andrea (Hobbes), Brian (Angi), Justin, Miranda and Shane and great-papa of Angelina, Paige, Penny, Zoe, and Gavin. Dear brother of Jim (Marie) Nixon, Ronnie Nixon, Richard (Jolene) Nixon, Barbara Bauer, Bonnie Wittenrich, June Nixon and the late Sharon (late Larry) Bieler and Raymond Nixon. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, brother and sisters-in-laws and friends. There will be no prior visitation. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Neumann Parish St. Mary's Site, Strykersville, NY, on Saturday, December 14, at 10 AM. Please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Strykersville or North Java Fire Dept.