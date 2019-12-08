MARSH, Alicia K.

MARSH - Alicia K. Of Buffalo, NY, December 4, 2019. Loving mother of LCpl. Juan P. Lara and Amariana J. Sommerville; grandmother of Marcus and Makiya; daughter of Patricia R. (Thomas) Eckard and the late Donald L. Marsh; sister of Tracy (Fatima) Saunders, Theresa (Ralph) Pearson, Jennifer (Thomas) Brunner, and Phillip Marsh; also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many friends. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com