MARINO - Salvator December 2, 2019, of Orchard Park, NY, beloved husband of Hellene Marino (nee Cramer); dear father of Sammantha (Michael) Trala and Albert (Mary) Marino; grandfather of Ammanda (George) Lorenz, Stephanie (Jason) Goff, Jessica Pressler, Christina Lipka and Abigail Marino; also survived by four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Orchard Park Fire Co., 30 School St., Orchard Park, NY 14127, on Sunday, December 15, 2019, from 10 AM-1 PM. No prior visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Share your condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com