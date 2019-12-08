MANDIAK, Rita T. (Stypowany)

December 6, 2019, beloved wife of George Mandiak; dearest mother of Gary and Karen; grandmother of Lindsay (Casey) Young, Matthew (Angela) and Julie; great-grandmother of Cassius, Atticus, Thaddeus and Emma; daughter of the late Thaddeus and Catherine Stypowany; sister of Irene Jaromin and Josephine Czyz; predeceased by Bill, Brownie, Marie, Edward and Ted; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Monday from 4-8 PM. Prayers Tuesday at 9:15 with a Mass of Christian Burial from Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg, NY, at 10 AM.