MALINOWSKI, Catherine A. (Polit)
MALINOWSKI - Catherine A. (nee Polit)
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest November 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ted I. Malinowski; devoted mother of Katielynn (Conrad) Shaw; cherished grandmother of Conrad II and Camrynn; also survived by many loving cousins. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Amelia's Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, on Saturday (December 14th) at 9 AM. Catherine was a volunteer at St. Amelia's Outreach and enjoyed gardening, crocheting, spending time with her dogs and friends. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
