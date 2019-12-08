MACIOK, Thomas E.

MACIOK - Thomas E. After a long battle with brain cancer, Thomas Maciok, passed away on December 4, 2019 while surrounded by family. Thomas (known to his close friends as Tommy) was a devoted husband and father. He loved to be outdoors hunting, working on home projects and helping others. He served many years as a dedicated fireman. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his two young children. Tom is survived by his wife Danielle (nee Hilburger) and children, Ava and Camden. He is also survived by his parents, Bryan and Lynette Chapman. Beloved son-in-law to Gregory and the late Gloria Hilburger. Brother-in-law to Jennifer and Michael (Lisa); cherished godfather to Alyssa and Teddy; loving friend to Kevin and Barb Hilburger, Scott and Aimee Winiarski, Gene Scinta, and Ryan Whitehead. Friends and relatives may visit the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.) on Tuesday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday morning at 9:30 AM at Fourteen Holy Helpers R.C. Church, 1345 Indian Church Rd., in West Seneca (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Roswell Park Neuro-Oncology Clinic, 665 Elm St., Buffalo, NY 14203. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com