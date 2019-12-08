LYNCH, John F.

Lynch - John F.

December 7, 2019. Beloved husband of Marie Teresa Lynch; devoted father of Mary (Kevin) Mann, Maureen David, and Colleen Meegan; loving grandfather of Kevin, Treasa, Sean, Matthew, and Joseph Mann, Brianna (Dominic) Steinel, Cayllah Eckert, Jack and James Meegan; dear brother of Dolores (late Kenneth) Young, Elizabeth (late Paul) Larson, Katherine Larson, late Patricia Lynch, late Ann Aquilino and late Geraldine Ippolito; brother-in-law of Russell Ippolito; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Monday at St. John The XXII Parish at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC.