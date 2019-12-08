Lockport fire crews finish fighting one blaze, get called right away to another

No sooner had firefighters returned from battling a blaze that destroyed a multiple dwelling Sunday morning than they were called to a fire in another multiple dwelling, Lockport Fire Chief Patrick K. Brady reported.

A two-alarm blaze reported at 2:27 a.m. brought fire crews to a large two-story, three-family home at 212 Church St. at the corner of Washington Street, where they found heavy flames at the rear of the building.

Firefighters were hampered by low water pressure until lines were run to other hydrants in the area, Brady said, and had trouble reaching the blaze due to the layout of the apartments. A ladder truck was called to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring structures.

Brady said the building was declared a total loss. Damage was estimated at $70,500 to the property and $42,300 to the contents. There were no injuries. The cause is under investigation.

Crews were summoned at 8:07 a.m. to another three-family home at 201 Pine St. at the corner of High Street, where smoke was coming from the roof on all sides, Brady said. Firefighters extinguished blazes in the attic and a wall between the first and second floor. All of the residents escaped safely. One firefighter sustained a minor injury, but remained on duty, Brady said.

Damage was estimated at $17,500 to the property and $10,000 to the contents. The cause also is under investigation.