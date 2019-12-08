Live coverage: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills face the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. at New Era Field in Orchard Park.
[Vic Carucci's Take Five: Bills should invite Lamar Jackson to try to beat them with his arm]
Follow along with the action on the field through reports by our staff and select media accounts.
Here's a look at some of our coverage this week to get you ready for the Bills-Ravens game:
- Bills Mailbag: Should Sean McDermott be getting more consideration for NFL's coach of the year?
- Sunday Playbook: Playoff contenders face plenty of questions in NFL Week 14
- Bills' John Brown still mentored by Pop Warner youth football coaches
- One-on-One Coverage: Stephen Hauschka on his struggles, what he's doing to fix his game and Bills' success
- News' staff predictions for Bills vs. Ravens showdown
- Lorenzo Alexander gears up for Raven's power run game
- 2018 season opener feels like a lifetime ago for Bills' Josh Allen, Ravens' Lamar Jackson
Share this article