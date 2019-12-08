No records for Lamar Jackson, just a hard-fought win over Bills

FIRST QUARTER

Theme: Bills’ offense stuck in its tracks. The Bills had just one first down in the first 15 minutes. Buffalo managed a mere 9 yards on 13 plays.

Key play: Matthew Judon beat a solo block by tight end Dawson Knox, sacked Allen and forced a fumble that the Ravens recovered on the Bills’ 24. The play with 56 seconds left in the quarter set up the first touchdown of the game.

Mr. Automatic: Ravens kicker Justin Tucker improved to 23 of 24 on the season on place-kicks with his 36-yard field goal that opened the scoring.

Key injury: Tight end Mark Andrews, the Ravens’ leading receiver, limped off the field after going for an incomplete pass deep down the field on the Ravens’ second drive. He hurt his knee and did not return. Cornerback Levi Wallace had the third-down play well covered in the back corner of the end zone.

Ironman: Ravens corner Brandon Carr made his 189th straight start, second longest in the NFL behind the Chargers’ Philip Rivers (220).

Weather the storm: The Ravens are fast starters. They have outscored foes in the first quarter, 109-31.

SECOND QUARTER

Theme: Bills defense hangs tough. The Ravens were held to 95 yards in the half, less than a quarter of their season per-game average of 421.

Finally: Josh Allen hit Cole Beasley on a 14-yard crossing route with 30 seconds left in the quarter to get the Bills in position for a field goal. It was the Bills’ first pass play of more than 10 yards in the game.

Back on track: After missing a field goal and an extra point in Dallas, Stephen Hauschka kept the Bills in the game with field goals of 36 and 47 yards in the quarter. The latter kick came with 30 seconds left in the half.

Zebra Report: The Ravens hurt themselves with penalties. L.J. Fort made contact with Josh Allen’s helmet and was flagged 15 yards, which aided the Bills’ first scoring drive. A holding penalty on fullback Patrick Rickard on Lorenzo Alexander hurt the Ravens’ fifth drive.

No call: Just before the Ravens’ TD pass, Bills coach Sean McDermott threw a fit on the sideline, arguing Baltimore should have been penalized for an illegal late substitution. Receiver Marquise Brown left the huddle late in the play clock, and the Ravens were forced to call time out.

THIRD QUARTER

Theme: Bills give up a rare big play. Lamar Jackson’s 61-yard touchdown pass to tight end Hayden Hurst was the longest pass play allowed by the Bills this season. The Bills entered the game tied for No. 1 in the NFL for fewest 40-plus pass plays allowed (three).

Good discipline: On a third-and-4 run by Jackson from the Ravens’ 45, defensive end Shaq Lawson stayed home and forced the quarterback to backtrack up the middle. He was tackled for a 1-yard gain and the Ravens punted.

Short-yardage problem: On a third-and-1 play from the Bills’ 21, Devin Singletary was stuffed for a 1-yard loss. Cody Ford missed a block on linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, who was too quick off the edge.

Clutch kick: After a three-and-out series, Corey Bojorquez boomed a 52-yard punt with a 4.95 hang time to the Ravens’ 28 with 5:55 left. The Bills needed to flip the field at that point.

Zebra Report: The Bills were hoping for a penalty on the last play of the quarter when Josh Allen threw deep for Robert Foster. Cornerback Jimmy Smith bumped Foster’s back. It should have been a foul.

FOURTH QUARTER

Theme: The Bills’ comeback falls short. Buffalo had first down at the Ravens’ 18 with 2:00 to go. They couldn’t convert the tying touchdown.

Vick’s record lives: Lamar Jackson needed 63 yards to pass Michael Vick’s single-season quarterback rushing record of 1.039, set in 2006. Jackson managed just 40 yards. Jackson had a streak of nine straight games of 60-plus rushing yards, an NFL QB record.

Poor punt: Bojorquez mis-hit a punt on the opening play of the quarter that went just 29 yards and gave the Ravens the ball at their 49. It led to the eventual winning TD.

Ball security: The turnover battle ended 1-1. The Bills had an interception. The Ravens recovered a Josh Allen fumble, giving them 16 takeaways in their nine-game winning streak.

No second-guess: Sean McDermott’s decision to go for the two-point conversion was the right call. The Bills needed a conversion. Might as well find out at that point if you need more than one score.

Series: The Ravens are 6-3 vs. the Bills, and John Harbaugh is 4-1 vs. Buffalo.