KOWALSKI, Mary F. (Bartscheck)

KOWALSKI - Mary F. (nee Bartscheck)

December 6, 2019, wife of Daniel J. Kowalski; mother of the late Daniel J. Kowalski II (Gregory Homsi); sister of Florence (late Richard) Laux and Frank (Edwina) Bartscheck, PhD.; aunt of Donald and Deborah Laux, Michele (James) Nixon, Kimberly and Frank (Chelsea) Bartscheck; great-aunt of Peter and Lucia Laux, Travis and Austin Nixon. Family will be present on Tuesday from 3-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Mary's Church in Swormville, on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation or to St. Mary's Church. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com