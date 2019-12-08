KONST, Spiro H.

KONST - Spiro H. December 2, 2019, age 91; beloved husband of Bessie (nee Kokinos) Konst; predeceased by siblings Nicholas (late Nellie), Catherine, and Van; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. All services to be held privately at the convenience of the family. Mr. Konst was a United States Army Veteran and a retired Attorney for the Erie County Family Court. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com