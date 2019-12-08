KIDAWSKI, Carl J.

KIDAWSKI - Carl J. Entered into peace on November 30, 2019. Loving and cherished husband of Rosalie (nee Wylegala). Dear father of Christopher (Andrea) and Nicolas Kidawski. Dear grandfather of Emerson Kidawski. Dear brother of Joan (Frederic) Kowalski. Dear uncle of Peter (Patricia), the late Richard (Michele), Joseph (Lori) and David (Nadine) Kowalski. Dear brother-in-law of Henry and Gary Wylegala. Dear uncle-in-law of Jennifer Wylegala (Daniel) and great-niece Madeline Wylegala-Calamuci. Dear brother-in-law of Barbara Bifulco. Also survived by devoted friends. Carl was a veteran of the Air National Guard 107th. The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to everyone who gave their support during a difficult time. Carl generously donated his remains to the University of Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.