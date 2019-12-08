KENNEDY, OSF, Sister M. Jeanne

Sister M. Jeanne November 16, 2019, age 85. Daughter of the late David A. and Elizabeth (nee MacPherson) Kennedy; sister of David J. Kennedy Jr., Betty (Gary) Weeks and the late James, Donald (Shirley) Kennedy, late Barbara Mills, late Joan Keller and the late Carol Powers; sister-in-law of Raymond Powers. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Sister Jeanne donated her body to the University at Buffalo Anatomical Gift Program. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM in the St. Mary of the Angels Chapel at Fredonia Place of Williamsville, 201 Reist Street, Williamsville. Family and friends invited. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of the Neumann Communities.