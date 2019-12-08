KELLNER, Alexander A.

KELLNER - Alexander A. December 5, 2019, at the age of 22, beloved son of William J. (Brenda) and Lynn M. (nee Schlierf) Kellner; dear brother of William P. and the late Rosalyn M. Kellner, Jamie (Jerimie) Schmidt, Stepahanie Miller and Jeremy Miller; devoted uncle to Gwenverve and Desmond Schmidt; grandson of Robert (Alberta) Kellner and the late Teresa Kellner and Mary Lou and the late Frank Schlierf; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will be present to receive friends Tuesday, December 10th, from 3-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.), where funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. Flowers gratefully accepted or donations in Alex's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Assn. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com