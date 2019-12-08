Josh Allen laments slow start in attacking Ravens' blitzes

Josh Allen couldn’t beat the blitz enough Sunday for the Buffalo Bills to pull off an upset of the Baltimore Ravens.

There were chances to make the Ravens pay for their aggressiveness with down-the-field throws throughout the game. The Bills came close.

But the Ravens lived by the blitz and won by the blitz right to the end of their 24-17 victory at New Era Field.

Allen took six sacks and lamented afterward that he did not get the ball out of his hands quicker.

“First, especially in the first quarter, I have to find more completions early on,” Allen said. “Take what they give us. Maybe felt like I was pressing a little bit when they were bringing some good pressures that we maybe hadn’t seen. ... They brought a good game plan.”

Allen completed just one of his first seven passes. He finished the first half 8 of 17 for 39 yards, with four sacks.

“I need to find better answers and get the ball to our guys that are open and let them make some plays because again, you make them pay on a couple of those blitzes and they probably don’t bring it again. But they had some success, so they went back to it.”

Here’s a review of key plays that shaped the game, starting with the Ravens’ final blitz:

1. Marcus Peters saves the day.

Allen’s fourth-down pass over the middle for John Brown was broken up by former Pro Bowler Marcus Peters at the Ravens’ 2-yard line with 1:03 to go.

“It was like a little shake move,” Brown said of his route. “Great throw by Josh, and a great play by the defender. ... We’ve got to make a few more plays. On offense we’ve got to execute better. I gotta make more plays.”

The Ravens blitzed eight men on the play. The Bills kept seven in to protect, and picked up the blitzers well.

Brown had a half step on Peters when he broke to the middle, and that’s when Allen released the ball. But Peters, who the Ravens acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 15, closed fast and batted the ball down with his right hand.

“He’s a great athlete,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of Peters. "I feel like he’s very disciplined in coverage. He played technique well. His eyes were in the right spot. He played it on that fielder’s shoulders, just like he’s supposed to do. It was an all-out blitz. We had a number of them there at the end, and it was kind of man on man out there.”

The Ravens have what arguably is the best three-man cornerback group in the NFL in their No. 1 man, Marlon Humphrey, Peters and Jimmy Smith. All are first-round draft picks. Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale showed supreme confidence in his cornerbacks by blitzing so much with the game on the line.

“We already know about Marcus, man, he’s a baller,” Smith said. “I’m happy we got to pick him up. We have a pretty solid secondary.”

Cole Beasley, running a pivot route from the left slot, was open 4 yards short of the sticks against Humphrey. But Allen can’t be blamed for going to Brown because it was fourth down and the Bills’ No. 1 receiver looked like he would be open.

2. Early deep shots.

Allen had three overthrows of open receivers on the first three possessions. He missed Brown to the deep middle on the first drive, overthrew Robert Foster on a deep over route on the second and missed tight end Dawson Knox deep to the left side on the third.

Brown arguably was the most open, running 35 yards downfield at the Baltimore 34. But the throw sailed over his left shoulder. He had to adjust and couldn’t run under it.

“That’s something we rep, but the wind kind of played a part in that,” Brown said. “The wind took the ball. That wasn’t on Josh. If anything, I’d say it was on me.”

The incompletion to Knox came on the Bills’ third drive and was an example of Allen not taking the easy completion, as he discussed after the game.

The Ravens rushed five men, and Knox had Smith beaten by two steps at midfield. Allen’s throw sailed 5 yards over the tight end’s head.

But Devin Singletary was wide open in the left flat at the Bills’ 25. It would have been a 15-yard gain for the running back, maybe more.

3. Missed opportunity.

Singletary had a chance at a big gainer midway through the third quarter when the Ravens blitzed six men and Allen threw quickly to him on the left sideline. The ball went through the running back’s arms. Safety Earl Thomas was off balance in coverage. Singletary might have run a long way.

“Yeah, definitely,” Singletary said. “We knew they were going to bring pressure. . . . We made some mistakes today that cost us. We just kind of got in our rhythm, got things going, made a couple checks that we needed to make in the second half.”

4. Bunch formation TD.

The Bills beat a six-man blitz on the 3-yard touchdown pass to Beasley in the fourth quarter.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll put Beasley on the inside of a three-man bunch formation, with Isaiah McKenzie and Brown to his outside. McKenzie ran a pick on Humphrey, but it was within a yard of the line of scrimmage. That prevented Beasley’s man, Peters, from getting to the edge in coverage.

“We were in a bunch set,” Beasley said. “I just knew with me going to the flat, they would lock it and it’d be tough to fight through all that stuff. So it was a good play call by Dabs.”