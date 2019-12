JARVIS, Kenneth J., Sr.

JARVIS - Kenneth J., Sr. Age 77, of Riverview, FL, died November 29, 2019. Predeceased by parents Edwin and Lillian Jarvis and daughter Deborah, sister and husband Kathryn and Frank Mirando. Survived by loving wife Diane, daughter Mary Pat Fitch, son Kenneth and three step-children, Lori Winkler, Linda (Paul) Biglow, Shawn (Karen) Colligan, Sister, Karen (Howard) Ehrhardt, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial Service to be held in Florida.