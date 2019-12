High school scores & schedules (Dec. 9)

Boys basketball

Sunday’s games

Kiski Tournament

Kennedy Catholic 81, Nichols 52

Kennedy Cath. 22 20 23 16 —81

Nichols 11 11 12 18 —52

KENNEDY CATHOLIC (2-0): Christian 16, Churlik 5, Harden 6, Herster 32, Magestro 10, Moore 2, Thomas 7, Young 4

NICHOLS (1-3): Adamu 12, Horan 24, Purks 10, Suero 6

3-point goals: Churlik, Harden 2, Herster 5, Magestro 2, Thomas, Adamu 3, Horan 6, Purks.

Today’s games

Nonleague

City Honors at Buffalo Arts, 6 p.m.

South Park at Medina, 6:30 p.m.

Emerson at Newfane, 6:30 p.m.

Timon-St. Jude at V-U. Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Pioneer at Allegany-Limestone, 7:30 p.m.

Falconer at Clymer, 7:30 p.m.

Lockport at Lancaster, 7:30 p.m.

Forestville at Panama, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Today’s games

Canisius Cup

I-Prep/Grover at South Park, 4:30 p.m.

ECIC I

Jamestown at West Seneca West, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC IV

Tonawanda at Alden, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Dunkirk at Tapestry, 5 p.m.

Depew at JFK, 7 p.m.

Akron at Starpoint, 7 p.m.

Falconer at Cattaraugus/LV, 7:30 p.m.

Hamburg at Clarence, 7:30 p.m.

Southwestern at Maple Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Westfield at Pine Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Ellicottville at Randolph, 7:30 p.m.

Boys hockey

Sunday’s games

WNY Federation

Kenmore West 5, Hamburg 3

KW: Dylan Speck g-a; Tyler Buyea g-a; Jacob Cichocki 2a

St. Francis 8, Bishop Timon-St. Jude 2

SF: Ryan Fitch 2g-a; Dylan Felser 2g; Jacob Donaldson 2g; Dylan Mack 2a; Bryce Herpin g-a

Iroquois 7, Amherst 0

I: Mitchell Carlson g-5a; Tyler Birdd 2g; Tyler O’Donnell g-a; Reid Ostrowski/Nick Capozzi comb sho

Fabulous 21 Tournament

at The Ice Hutch, Mount Vernon

Orchard Park 6, I-Greeley 2

OP: Bryson Miller 3g

Lancaster 1, I-Pelham 1 (OT)

L: Eric Stearns g

Don Kauth Memorial Tourmanent

at Saratoga

Williamsville North 4, Saratoga 1

WN: Matt Ward 2g; Jake Okulewicz 2g

WNY Club

White Division

RBM 4, Dunkirk/Fredonia 2

Late Saturday

RBM 7, St. Joe’s White 2

Today’s games

WNY Federation

West Seneca East vs. Grand Island

at Hyde Park, 6:20 p.m.

Depew vs. Kenmore West

at LECOM Harborcenter, 7:30 p.m.

Williamsville South vs. Lew-Port

at Dwyer Arena, 8:35 p.m.

Girls hockey

Today’s games

WNY Federation

Clar/Amh/SH vs. WS/Hamburg/Eden

at West Seneca, 4 p.m.

Lan/Iro/Depew vs. Williamsville

at Riverworks, 4:30 p.m.

Monsignor Martin vs. Niagara County

at Hyde Park, 8:15 p.m.

Calling all all-stars

The News is in need of the following all-star teams. League chairmen are asked to send their teams to sports@buffnews.com for publication.

GIRLS SOCCER: All-WNY.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: All-WNY, All-WNY Large Schools, All-WNY Small Schools, All-ECIC, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Niagara Orleans, CCAA Central, CCAA East, Buffalo Public Schools.