HAJDUK, Florence R. (Pirog)

HAJDUK - Florence R. (nee Pirog)

December 5, 2019. Beloved wife of late Stephen; devoted mother of Kenneth (Darlene) Hajduk, Norine Hajduk-Godzich, Lawrence Hajduk, Lori Lynn (Bruce) Stisser and Thomas (Stacy) Hajduk; loving grandmother of twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dearest sister Marie (late Leonard) Lommer, Thomas (Ruth) Pirog and late Irene (late Eugene) Papaj and late Carol (late Leonard) Mekarski; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Monday 2 - 4 PM and 6 - 8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St., (near Harlem) where services will be held Tuesday at 9 AM, and at St. Josaphat Parish at 9:30 AM. Please share online condolences at www.Pietszak.com.