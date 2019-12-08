Gunman shoots gas meter outside Black Rock home

An unknown gunman fired at the natural gas meter of a Black Rock residence Sunday morning, Buffalo police said.

The driver of a black SUV stopped in front of the Austin Street home shortly before 9 a.m. and fired 10 rounds, attempting to strike a gas meter, police said. One of four meters at the residence was struck and was leaking gas.

National Grid workers replaced the damaged meter. Residents of the home were evacuated until the meter was fixed.