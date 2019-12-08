GREGSON, Joanne H. (Maurer)

Of Tequesta FL, formerly of North Tonawanda, December 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Earl Gregson; loving mother of Mark, Kevin (Donna Sullivan) Gregson and Michelle (Tom) Shea; devoted grandmother of Danielle, Samantha and Bradley; great-grandmother of Kori; sister of Linda Arch and Patricia (Danal) Bowker; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will greet relatives and friends Tuesday (December 10, 2019) from 4-8 PM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive in North Tonawanda, where Services will be held Wednesday (December 11, 2019) at 10:00 AM. Burial will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trustbridge Hospice, 300 Northpoint Pkwy., West Palm Beach, FL 33407 www.trustbridge.com. Online guest registry at www.wattengel.com