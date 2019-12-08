GISTER, Mary (Mank)

December 2, 2019, at age 97, of Buffalo. Beloved wife of 70 years to the late Chester S. Gister. Dearest mother of Joan (Edd) Denning and Elizabeth (Joseph Jr.) Rosati. Cherished grandmother of Amy (Paul) Robel, Laura (Eric) Syms, Ellen Denning, Elise Denning, Juliet (Noah) Bello, Joseph III (Liz Pakenham) Rosati and Phillip (Jenn) Rosati. Great-Grandmother of Paul, Maxwell, Cassandra, Aidan, Mia, Genevieve and Wolfgang. Survived by nieces and nephews. Service are Private. Mary was a past president of father Justin Counsel KOC 5670 Justinettes. Arrangements by Kazmierczak Funeral Home.