GIBBS, Linda Joy, Missy. (List)

Entered into rest December 4, 2019. Loving wife of Deacon Willie Gibbs Jr.; beloved mother of Robert Whiting, Darien (Eloise) List, Kevin Gibbs and Willie Gibbs; grandmother of five; sister of Joan Price, Janice (Zackery) Barlow; Lesha Coleman; predeceased by Judy Carmack and Howard List. Also survived by a host of in-laws, relatives and friends. Wake Tuesday 10 AM, Funeral 11 AM at New Beginnings COGIC, 828 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetary. Arrangements by Alan R. Core Funeral Home, 1933 Kensington Avenue.