GEORGE - Wilbur "Chilly"

Of Newfane, NY, entered into rest on Friday, December 6, 2019, in Buffalo, NY. Wilbur was born in Baltimore, MD, on August 6, 1933, husband of Janet Gregory George; son of the late Charles and Mildred Brown George. He served in the 101st Airborne for the U.S. Army from 1954-1956. Wilbur worked as a Production Manager for Channel 17 in Buffalo, NY, and he enjoyed fast draw competition, shooting and bass fishing. Father of Sherrie (Douglas) Gemza, Laura (George) Cowman, Daniel George, Sherri (Michael) Eder, Terri (Jasson) Durham, Kerri Patti, Kendi (Daniel) Connolly and Jenni Bellinger; brother of Bonnie Ferguson and the late Charles George; also survived by 28 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Family and friends may call at the RUTLAND-CORWIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2670 Main St., Newfane, NY, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 4-8 PM. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 10 AM in Living Water Church, Main St., Newfane, NY 14108. Burial will be in Corwin Cemetery. Please visit www.rutland-corwin.com to send the family a condolence.