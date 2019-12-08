GARR, Genevieve T. (Nowakowski)

December 6, 2019, age 89, beloved wife of 60 years to the late Leonard J. Garr; dearest mother of Jeanette Garr, Michele Garr, Rachel Moore and David Garr; cherished grandmother of Philip, Kurt, Brittany, Ricky, Nathaniel, Andy and Jena; Genevieve was predeceased by five siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Known to her friends as Jenn, she spent her life caring for others as a nursing assistant for 23 years at St Joseph's Hospital in Cheektowaga; and as a trained Medical Aide for 10 years in Minneapolis. She enjoyed her last years at Transit Pointe apartments with many friends playing cards, weekly rosary, ceramics and bingo. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 4-8 PM, at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10:30 AM at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 8500 Main St., at Harris Hill, Clarence, NY. Everyone please assemble at church. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com