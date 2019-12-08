GARDNER, Linda M.

GARDNER - Linda M. Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 4, 2019. Beloved mother of Stephanie (Natalie) Alms; dear sister of Angela (late Tim), Nancy (Kenneth) and Charles; loving daughter of the late Carmela Bartolotta and the late Antonio DiVita. Also survived by many relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends may visit New Covenant Church, 345 McConkey Drive, Buffalo on Saturday, December 14, where a Memorial Service will be held at 10 o-Clock. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel). Online Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com